Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD

Neurology
4.0 (5)
Accepting new patients
11 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD

Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Boise, ID. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.

Dr. Wadhwa works at Neurological Associates in Boise, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Wadhwa's Office Locations

  1. 1
    St Lukes Boise Regional Medical Center
    125 E Idaho St, Boise, ID 83712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 381-7335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Functional Movement Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Dementia Evaluation
Functional Movement Screening
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
Dementia Evaluation

Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anant Wadhwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wadhwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wadhwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Wadhwa works at Neurological Associates in Boise, ID. View the full address on Dr. Wadhwa’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Wadhwa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wadhwa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wadhwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wadhwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

