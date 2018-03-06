Dr. Anastasia Shnitser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shnitser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anastasia Shnitser, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anastasia Shnitser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .
Dr. Shnitser works at
Locations
1
Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists, PC1501 N Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18104 Directions (484) 884-1389
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr Shnitser only a couple of times before scheduling a colonoscopy with her. She is friendly, professional, and efficient.
About Dr. Anastasia Shnitser, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Russian and Ukrainian
- 1346443231
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shnitser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shnitser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shnitser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shnitser works at
Dr. Shnitser has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shnitser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shnitser speaks Russian and Ukrainian.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shnitser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shnitser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shnitser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shnitser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.