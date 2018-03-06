Overview

Dr. Anastasia Shnitser, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from G WASHINGTON UNIV SCH MED & HLTH SCI|George Washington University / School of Medicine And Health Sciences and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus .



Dr. Shnitser works at Eastern Pennsylvania Gastroenterology and Liver Specialists, PC in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Ulcerative Colitis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.