Dr. Anca Askanase, MD

Rheumatology
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Anca Askanase, MD

Dr. Anca Askanase, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine &amp;amp; Pharmacy|Institute of Medicine Bucuresti|Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Askanase works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Askanase's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion
    161 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Nephritis Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Diseases Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jan 07, 2022
    Dr. Askanase is the most professional, knowledgeable, and caring rheumatologist I have ever seen. I feel sooo~ lucky to find her and make her my rheumatologist upon my relocation to New York City.
    Humphrey T. — Jan 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anca Askanase, MD
    About Dr. Anca Askanase, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French and Romanian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558336768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • St Lukes - Roosevelt Hospital Center at Roosevelt Division|St. Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center NEW YORK BRONX
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Carol Davila University Of Medicine &amp;amp;amp; Pharmacy|Institute of Medicine Bucuresti|Mailman School Of Public Health, Columbia University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anca Askanase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Askanase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Askanase has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Askanase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Askanase works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Askanase’s profile.

    Dr. Askanase has seen patients for Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Askanase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Askanase. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Askanase.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Askanase, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Askanase appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

