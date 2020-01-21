Dr. Andamo Guillaume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guillaume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andamo Guillaume, MD
Overview of Dr. Andamo Guillaume, MD
Dr. Andamo Guillaume, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Guillaume works at
Dr. Guillaume's Office Locations
-
1
South Texas Ent. Consultants PA7909 Fredericksburg Rd Ste 100, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 614-5600
- 2 1420 Schertz Pkwy Ste 200, Schertz, TX 78154 Directions (210) 967-7377
- 3 8715 Village Dr Ste 618, San Antonio, TX 78217 Directions (210) 614-5600
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My daughter had a broken nose. Dr. Guillaume saw her Tuesday and reset the bones the following day. She saw two ENT specialist and choosing Dr. Guillaume was an easy decision. He explained it was best to let the bone heal and then do a septoplasty after the swelling had gone down and was very clear explaining why. I highly recommend this doctor.
About Dr. Andamo Guillaume, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073504312
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guillaume has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guillaume accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guillaume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guillaume works at
Dr. Guillaume has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Allergic Rhinitis and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guillaume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Guillaume speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Guillaume. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guillaume.
