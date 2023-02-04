Overview of Dr. Andre Gazdag, MD

Dr. Andre Gazdag, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Gazdag works at OrthoBethesda in Bethesda, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.