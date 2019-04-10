Overview of Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM

Dr. Andrea Cass, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodstock, GA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.



Dr. Cass works at Foot and Ankle Reconstruction of North Georgia in Woodstock, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.