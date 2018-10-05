Overview of Dr. Andrea Karp, MD

Dr. Andrea Karp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland At Baltimore and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Karp works at Potomac Physician Associates in Bethesda, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.