Overview

Dr. Rajeev Khanna, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Herndon, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences|Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences|Dayanand Medical college|Dayanand Medical college and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center and Inova Loudoun Hospital.



Dr. Khanna works at Virginia Medical Arts Clinic in Herndon, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.