Dr. Andrea Zuckerman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrea Zuckerman, MD
Dr. Andrea Zuckerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Braintree, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tufts Medical Center.
Dr. Zuckerman works at
Dr. Zuckerman's Office Locations
Women's Care South of Tufts Medical Center, Obstetrics and Gynecology15 Braintree Hill Park Ste 201, Braintree, MA 02184 Directions (781) 843-2229
Hospital Affiliations
- Tufts Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Zuckerman is caring, knowledgeable and patient. I highly recommend her! I did not feel rushed in any way, and I feel very fortunate to have found such an excellent doctor.
About Dr. Andrea Zuckerman, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1922063684
Education & Certifications
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts U Affil Hosps
- Tufts U Affil Hosps
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
