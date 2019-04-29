Overview

Dr. Andreas Wali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carlisle, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and UPMC Harrisburg.



Dr. Wali works at Spirit Physician Services in Carlisle, PA with other offices in Camp Hill, PA and Harrisburg, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.