Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD
Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Bausch's Office Locations
Allentown1616 W Allen St, Allentown, PA 18102 Directions (610) 432-0201
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding skills, knowledge and clinical judgement. Superb diagnostician
About Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Scheie Eye Inst
- St Marys Medical Center
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bausch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bausch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Bausch has seen patients for Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bausch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bausch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bausch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bausch, there are benefits to both methods.