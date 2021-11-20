Overview of Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD

Dr. Andrew Bausch, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.



Dr. Bausch works at Bausch Eye Associates in Allentown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Conjunctival Hemorrhage, Stye and Eyelid Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.