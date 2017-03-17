Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braunstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO
Overview of Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO
Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Statesville, NC. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Frye Regional Medical Center and Iredell Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Dr. Braunstein's Office Locations
-
1
Piedmont Healthcare PA340 Signal Hill Dr Ste C, Statesville, NC 28625 Directions (704) 871-8999
-
2
Piedmont Healthcare PA341 Brookdale Dr, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 873-1100
-
3
Lake Norman Neurology124 Professional Park Dr Ste A, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 662-3077
-
4
Piedmont Healthcare PA9735 Kincey Ave Ste 203, Huntersville, NC 28078 Directions (704) 766-9050
Hospital Affiliations
- Frye Regional Medical Center
- Iredell Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Braunstein?
I had been misdiagnosed for almost two years before I decided to see Dr. Braunstein. He tested me immediately and found the correct diagnosis. I am very grateful for that, as this disease progresses quickly and needs prompt treatment. I called his nurse many times, and she was very nice. I also requested some paperwork, which he completed and submitted the same day. I was very impressed with this. As much as I called, the nurse was always nice. I was in even more pain than usual at first, so I w
About Dr. Andrew Braunstein, DO
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1457343337
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Braunstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Braunstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Braunstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Braunstein works at
Dr. Braunstein has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Braunstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Braunstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braunstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braunstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braunstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.