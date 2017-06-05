Overview

Dr. Andrew Brock, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Med Univ Of Sc Coll Of Med and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Brock works at MUSC Health Ashley River Tower in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.