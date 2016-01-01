Dr. A Buletko, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buletko is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. A Buletko, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. A Buletko, MD
Dr. A Buletko, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buletko's Office Locations
- 1 9300 Euclid Ave Ste S80, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 445-1383
-
2
Cleveland Clinic Beachwood Family Health Center26900 Cedar Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 839-3000
-
3
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
About Dr. A Buletko, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1316203813
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
