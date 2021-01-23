Dr. Ebert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD
Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from The Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Ebert works at
Dr. Ebert's Office Locations
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine - South10507 E 91st St Ste 450, Tulsa, OK 74133 Directions (918) 307-3170Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He took the time to listen to my complicated hip problem. I had seen several doctors, he had a plan of action the first visit. After 15 months of pain, he gave hope. He is so compassionate and goes over all details, takes time to answer questions. It’s clear he cares for each individual patient. Nurse is amazing as well!! He is a true physician!!!!!
About Dr. Andrew Ebert, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1841339785
Education & Certifications
- Andrews Research and Education Foundation
- The University of Oklahoma Health Science Center
- The Texas A&M University Health Science Center College of Medicine
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ebert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ebert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ebert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ebert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ebert, there are benefits to both methods.