Dr. Andrew Factor, MD

Internal Medicine
4.3 (14)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Factor, MD

Dr. Andrew Factor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Factor's Office Locations

    1201 Alhambra Blvd Ste 400, Sacramento, CA 95816 (916) 733-5097
    Sutter Imaging
    2801 K St Ste 520, Sacramento, CA 95816 (916) 733-5097

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 05, 2019
    I absolutely could not be happier with my experience with Dr Factor. He listened to my concerns, took time with my history, and never made me feel rushed. He allowed me to lead the appointment (it was a new patient appt) and worked with me on a plan to achieve goals as well as let me know he would continue to review my history over the next few weeks. I was nervous leaving Kaiser, but I feel after this appointment it was the right decision.
    FSanchez in Sacramento, CA — Jan 05, 2019
    About Dr. Andrew Factor, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    • Rhode Island Hospital Lifespan
    • Boston University School Of Medicine
