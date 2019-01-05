Overview of Dr. Andrew Factor, MD

Dr. Andrew Factor, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.