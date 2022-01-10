Dr. Andrew Fireman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fireman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Fireman, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Fireman, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Horsham, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Abington Medical Specialists118 Welsh Rd Unit B, Horsham, PA 19044 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- CHAMPVA
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Meritain Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fireman is thorough, always listens carefully. He is always concerned and empathetic. I unequivocally recommend him.
About Dr. Andrew Fireman, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- Hahnemann University Hospital (MCP/Drexel)
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
