Overview of Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD

Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.



Dr. Frankel works at Premier Orthopaedics in Exton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.