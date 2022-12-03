Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frankel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD
Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Exton, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Brandywine Hospital, Chester County Hospital and Paoli Hospital.
Dr. Frankel's Office Locations
Premier Orthopaedics780 W LINCOLN HWY, Exton, PA 19341 Directions (610) 873-1188
Hospital Affiliations
- Brandywine Hospital
- Chester County Hospital
- Paoli Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to Dr Frankel for severe right hip pain. He took the time to review my MRI with me in detail and answered all my questions. My left leg ended up about 1” shorter from a left hip replacement 10 years ago by another surgeon which has caused cronic back pain. He clearly explained what he may be able to do to shorten the right (TBD) to some degree when replacing the right. He clearly understood the severity of this problem and I trust him to mostly balance my leg length discrepancy when he replaces in January. I advise anyone considering a hip replacement to discuss this potential problem with their surgeon as it can cause major problems especially if they have any existing low back problems. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Andrew Frankel, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568575538
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Duke University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frankel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frankel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frankel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frankel has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frankel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Frankel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frankel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frankel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frankel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.