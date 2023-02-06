Overview of Dr. Andrew Green, MD

Dr. Andrew Green, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Habersham Medical Center, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville and Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Green works at Northeast Georgia Physicians Gr in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Cervical Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.