Overview of Dr. Andrew Harris, MD

Dr. Andrew Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.



Dr. Harris works at University Orthopedic Surgeons in Knoxville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.