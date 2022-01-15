Dr. Andrew Harris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Harris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Harris, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Harris, MD
Dr. Andrew Harris, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Dr. Harris' Office Locations
University Orthopedic Surgeons1600 Accelerator Way Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (865) 546-2663
Hospital Affiliations
- University of Tennessee Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Harris is a kind, patient, knowledgeable doctor. My husband has a very complex medical problem. The doctor explained everything thoroughly to him. He is an excellent doctor. We are so thankful for him.
About Dr. Andrew Harris, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
Dr. Harris has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harris accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Harris has seen patients for Ankle Fracture, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Harris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Harris. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Harris.
