Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD
Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Hurwitz's Office Locations
Glendale1019 S CENTRAL AVE, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 244-4374
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- California Hospital Medical Center
- Garfield Medical Center
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Health Net
- LACare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had triple bi pass surgery 8 years ago by Dr. Hurwitz. Had my 1st angiogram after this surgery recently , the cardiologist and his team commended his work strongly, needless to say everything was running perfectly .
About Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Armenian and Spanish
- 1750383766
Education & Certifications
- Ind University|Usc Lac Hospital
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- HENRY FORD HOSPITAL
- Indiana University School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
