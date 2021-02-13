Overview of Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD

Dr. Andrew Hurwitz, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, California Hospital Medical Center, Garfield Medical Center, Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Hurwitz works at Los Angeles Heart Surgery, Glendale, CA in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis, Arteriovenous Shunt Creation and Revision of Arteriovenous Shunt for Renal Dialysis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.