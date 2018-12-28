See All General Surgeons in Newport Beach, CA
Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD

General Surgery
3.8 (13)
Map Pin Small Newport Beach, CA
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD

Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Huntington Beach Hospital and West Anaheim Medical Center.

Dr. Iraniha works at Newport Laparoscopy in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in La Palma, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Iraniha's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Newport Laparoscopy
    496 Old Newport Blvd Ste 2, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 646-8444
  2. 2
    La Palma Intercommunity Hospital
    7901 Walker St, La Palma, CA 90623 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 670-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
  • Huntington Beach Hospital
  • West Anaheim Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Ventral Hernia
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Pelvic Abscess
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Gallstones
Hernia Repair
Inguinal Hernia
Abdominal Pain
Abdominoplasty
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Colectomy
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Hemorrhoids
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Obstruction
Port Placements or Replacements
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Umbilical Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Bile Duct Procedure
Burn Injuries
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Excision of Esophageal Lesion
Excision of Rectal Tumor
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Gastric Ulcer
Gastrotomy
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Ischemic Colitis
Laparotomy
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Pancreatic Cancer
Partial Lung Collapse
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Revision of Gastric Anastomosis or Restrictive Procedure
Rib Fracture
Second-Degree Burns
Secondary Malignancies
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Thoracentesis
Tracheal Surgery
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Wound Repair

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 28, 2018
Dr. Iranhia did an outstanding bilateral inguinal hernia and epigastric repair using da Vinci robotic assisted surgery. My surgery went perfect, and was performed at Hoag Irvine Hospital. The entire staff and anesthesiologist were absolutely perfect. Dr. Iraniha is very compassionate and deeply cares about his patients. As a retired airline pilot, I appreciate the modern technology that was used in my surgery using the robotic and training involved with skill sets developed by Dr. Iraniha.
Chris in Emery — Dec 28, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD
About Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1700887833
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Iraniha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iraniha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Iraniha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Iraniha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Iraniha has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Ventral Hernia and Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iraniha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iraniha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iraniha.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iraniha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iraniha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

