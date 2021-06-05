Dr. Andrew Katz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Katz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Katz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Katz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fort Wayne Office7916 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 432-2297Tuesday8:00am - 4:30pm
-
2
Brooklyn Medical Associates LLC3534 Brooklyn Ave, Fort Wayne, IN 46809 Directions (260) 432-2297
-
3
Indiana Medical Associates LLC7900 W Jefferson Blvd Ste 201, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 479-2950
Hospital Affiliations
- Dupont Hospital
- Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana
- Parkview DeKalb Hospital
- Parkview Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Katz?
Dr Katz is a wonderful physician and has an excellent bedside manner. He made me feel at ease before my procedure and explained the details thoroughly! I highly recommend Dr Katz!
About Dr. Andrew Katz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1548237951
Education & Certifications
- Metrohealth Med Center
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Katz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Katz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Katz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Katz works at
Dr. Katz has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Katz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Katz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Katz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Katz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Katz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.