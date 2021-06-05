Overview

Dr. Andrew Katz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Dupont Hospital, Lutheran Hospital Of Indiana, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and Parkview Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Katz works at Lutheran Medical Group in Fort Wayne, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.