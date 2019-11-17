Overview of Dr. Andrew Kindel, MD

Dr. Andrew Kindel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indian Trail, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from SABA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Atrium Health Union.



Dr. Kindel works at Union Pulmonary/Sleep Specs in Indian Trail, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.