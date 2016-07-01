See All Ophthalmologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD

Ophthalmology
4.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD

Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bartlett Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kopstein works at Brown Anesthesia Pllc in Tacoma, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Kopstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brown Anesthesia Pllc
    502 S M St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 301-4953

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bartlett Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Nearsightedness
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Dystrophy
Nearsightedness
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Retinal Dystrophy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD.

    About Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124050117
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kopstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kopstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kopstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kopstein works at Brown Anesthesia Pllc in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Kopstein’s profile.

    Dr. Kopstein has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.