Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD
Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bartlett Regional Hospital.
Dr. Kopstein works at
Dr. Kopstein's Office Locations
Brown Anesthesia Pllc502 S M St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 301-4953
Hospital Affiliations
- Bartlett Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kopstein is extremely personable and professional. He has gone above and beyond in helping me with my sight. He helps me understand the issues and makes me laugh and smile. A wonderful doctor. Sincerely, Satisfied Patient P.
About Dr. Andrew Kopstein, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1124050117
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kopstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kopstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kopstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kopstein has seen patients for Nearsightedness, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kopstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Kopstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kopstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kopstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kopstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.