Overview of Dr. Andrew Limb, MD

Dr. Andrew Limb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.



Dr. Limb works at Sacramento Ear Nose & Throat in Lodi, CA with other offices in Stockton, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.