Dr. Andrew Limb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Limb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Limb, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Limb, MD
Dr. Andrew Limb, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lodi, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Lodi Memorial.
Dr. Limb works at
Dr. Limb's Office Locations
-
1
Weiping Yao M.d. A Professional Corporation801 S Ham Ln Ste O, Lodi, CA 95242 Directions (209) 333-8510
-
2
Trinity Plaza Surgery Center LLC10200 Trinity Pkwy Ste 101, Stockton, CA 95219 Directions (209) 323-3480
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Lodi Memorial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- All Care Insurance Services
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Health System
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Hill Physicians Medical Group
- MultiPlan
- Omni
- PHCS
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Limb?
This was my fist visit with him on September 16, 2021. I did not wait too long for him to see me. I had a very pleasant visit with Dr. Limb. He was very professional and answered all of questions.
About Dr. Andrew Limb, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952488512
Education & Certifications
- Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc
- University of Michigan Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Limb has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Limb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Limb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Limb works at
Dr. Limb has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Nosebleed and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Limb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Limb speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Limb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Limb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Limb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Limb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.