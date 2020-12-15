Overview of Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD

Dr. Andrew Livingston, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lincoln, NE. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Nebraska / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryan East Campus.



Dr. Livingston works at Neurological and Spinal Surgery in Lincoln, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.