Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Martin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Diabetes & Endocrinology at Orlando2415 N Orange Ave Ste 502, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-2801
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Martin twice now. He's a really good doctor and very knowledgeable. He's a great listener and cares very much for his patients. The office is run like a tight ship and the staff are always very friendly. It is well worth the hour drive from my house to the Advent health location in Orlando.
About Dr. Andrew Martin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Endocrinology - (George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences)|George Washington University School Of Med
- HOWARD UNIVERSITY
- University College Of West Indies
- University Of The West Indies, Jamaica, Faculty Of Medical Sciences
