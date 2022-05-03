Dr. Menkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrew Menkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Menkes, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital).
Dr. Menkes works at
Locations
Menkes Clinic2490 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
best dr, best practice, always find a way to support their patients
About Dr. Andrew Menkes, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1306905088
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
