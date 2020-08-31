See All Ophthalmologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Andrew Norris, MD

Ophthalmology
2.8 (34)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Andrew Norris, MD

Dr. Andrew Norris, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine.

Dr. Norris works at All Saints Eye Center in Naples, FL with other offices in Fort Collins, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Blepharitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Norris' Office Locations

  1. 1
    All Saints Eye Center
    1435 Immokalee Rd, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 592-5511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    The Eye and Laser Center of Fort Collins
    2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 190, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (970) 224-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blepharitis
Visual Field Defects
Dry Eyes
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Colorado Access
    • Community Health Choice
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (18)
    About Dr. Andrew Norris, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487656070
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Rochester
    Residency
    Internship
    • Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital|Millard Fillmore Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

