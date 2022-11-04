See All Cardiologists in Carmel, IN
Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD
Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD

Cardiology
4.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Witham Health Services.

Dr. Sampson works at Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana in Carmel, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN and Lebanon, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Hypotension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana
    10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 743-5582
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology
    9166 E US Highway 36, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 743-5581
    Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology
    1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 217-8817

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Hypotension
Heart Disease
Aortic Valve Disease
Hypotension
Heart Disease

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

Insurance Accepted

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD

Specialties

    • Cardiology
    • 17 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1891911384
    Education & Certifications

    • Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
    • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
    • Witham Health Services

