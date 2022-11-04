Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sampson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sampson, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis, Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel and Witham Health Services.
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent The Heart Center of Indiana10590 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46290 Directions (317) 743-5582
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Avon Cardiology9166 E US Highway 36, Indianapolis, IN 46234 Directions (317) 743-5581
Ascension Medical Group St. Vincent Lebanon Cardiology1310 S Lebanon St, Lebanon, IN 46052 Directions (765) 217-8817
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always good to be seen by Dr Sampson. Have nothing but respect for him.
- Wright State Univ Sch Of Med
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Witham Health Services
Dr. Sampson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sampson accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sampson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sampson has seen patients for Aortic Valve Disease, Hypotension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sampson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sampson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sampson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sampson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sampson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.