Dr. Andrew Schmidt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Dr. Schmidt works at
Locations
Health First1223 Gateway Dr, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4500Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday8:00am - 6:00pmSunday8:00am - 6:00pm
Doctor's Gi Partnership1051 Hickory St Ste K, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 434-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Schmidt saved my life by diagnosing my colon cancer in the very early stages. Without hesitation, he listened to my concern about my bleeding and booked my colonoscopy. Dr Schmidt was so compassionate when he explained the results to me and set me up for immediate treatment. God bless Dr Schmidt for his life saving ability!
About Dr. Andrew Schmidt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598740037
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schmidt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmidt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmidt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmidt has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmidt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmidt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmidt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schmidt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schmidt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.