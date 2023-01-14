Overview

Dr. Andrew Schmidt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Schmidt works at Health First's Holmes Regional Medical Center in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.