Overview of Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD

Dr. Andrew Schultz, MD is an Urology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson, Cox Medical Center South and Cox Monett Hospital.



Dr. Schultz works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic Urology in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Incontinence and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.