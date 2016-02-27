Dr. Andrew Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Segal, MD
Overview
Dr. Andrew Segal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Segal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Andrew Segal MD PA801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 123, Arlington, TX 76012 Directions (817) 261-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Segal?
Great doctor and staff.
About Dr. Andrew Segal, MD
- Cardiology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1275689655
Education & Certifications
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segal works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.