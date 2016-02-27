See All Cardiologists in Arlington, TX
Dr. Andrew Segal, MD

Cardiology
1.8 (19)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Andrew Segal, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Segal works at Andrew Segal MD PA in Arlington, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew Segal MD PA
    801 Road To Six Flags W Ste 123, Arlington, TX 76012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 261-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Feb 27, 2016
    Great doctor and staff.
    Lavon in Ft Worth, TX — Feb 27, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Andrew Segal, MD
    About Dr. Andrew Segal, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 47 years of experience
    • English
    • 1275689655
    Education & Certifications

    • RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Andrew Segal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Segal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Segal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Segal works at Andrew Segal MD PA in Arlington, TX. View the full address on Dr. Segal’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Segal. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Segal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Segal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

