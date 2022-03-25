Overview of Dr. Andrew Sher, MD

Dr. Andrew Sher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital and Uf Health The Villages Hospital.



Dr. Sher works at Advanced Urology Specialist in Leesburg, FL with other offices in Oxford, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.