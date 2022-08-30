Dr. Simkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Simkin, MD
Dr. Andrew Simkin, MD is a Dermatologist in Chelmsford, MA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.
Chelmsford Dermatology3 VILLAGE SQ, Chelmsford, MA 01824 Directions (978) 256-4151
Hospital Affiliations
- Lowell General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
I have been a patient of Dr. Simkin for over 25 years. His depth of knowledge about dermatology is well respected in our Chelmsford area. I highly recommend him to anyone who want the honest opinion & get feedback from Dr. Simkin. He takes the time to listen to your concerns, tell and explain the results, and does great follow-up. I have hyperpigmentation and he helped with my condition through great care at his office. His staff is professional and very polite to all their patients.
- Dermatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Boston University Med Ctr
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tulane U, School of Medicine
- Dermatology
Dr. Simkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simkin works at
Dr. Simkin has seen patients for Psoriasis, Itchy Skin and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Simkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Simkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Simkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.