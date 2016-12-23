Dr. Andrew Sylvester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Sylvester, MD
Dr. Andrew Sylvester, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.
Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center200 S Orange Ave # AVENUE3, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 891-4895
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Morningside
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
A caring, competent, wonderful man who clearly seems interested in helping me achieve optimum health, within the context of having MS.
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1770560120
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center-East Campus (Massachusetts)
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Dr. Sylvester has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sylvester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Sylvester using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Sylvester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sylvester has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sylvester on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sylvester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sylvester.
