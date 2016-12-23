Overview of Dr. Andrew Sylvester, MD

Dr. Andrew Sylvester, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Mount Sinai Beth Israel and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. Sylvester works at Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care Center in Livingston, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.