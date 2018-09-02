Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tarleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD
Overview of Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD
Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They graduated from TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream, Mount Sinai South Nassau and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Dr. Tarleton's Office Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy Ste 9, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd # 2, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway # 100, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave Fl 3, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
Ratings & Reviews
Back pain that changed my life after my work injury significantly better after surgery with Dr T! Was initially reluctant to have surgery but after years of sufferers glad I did - Steve R
About Dr. Andrew Tarleton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- TULANE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
