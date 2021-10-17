Dr. Andrew Tobkes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tobkes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Tobkes, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andrew Tobkes, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rockledge, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Canaveral Hospital, Parrish Medical Center and Rockledge Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Tobkes works at
Locations
Andrew Tobkes MD PA1009 Harvin Way Ste 100, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 632-0497
Amsurg Rockledge Fl Anesthesia LLC1974 US Highway 1 Ste 102, Rockledge, FL 32955 Directions (321) 504-4440
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Canaveral Hospital
- Parrish Medical Center
- Rockledge Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Andrew Tobkes, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tobkes has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tobkes accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tobkes has seen patients for Constipation, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tobkes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Tobkes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tobkes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tobkes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tobkes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.