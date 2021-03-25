See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Andrew Touati, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Andrew Touati, MD

Dr. Andrew Touati, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Touati works at Jefferson Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Touati's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Dermatology Associates
    833 Chestnut St Ste 740, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia
Acne
Diabetes Type 2
Dyslipidemia

Acne Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dr. Touati did a removal of a cyst today on my leg. He had a great personality, caring demeanor and took time in explaining the procedure. He's an asset to Jefferson Dermatology
Joe Fisher — Mar 25, 2021
About Dr. Andrew Touati, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1730671645
NPI Number
Hospital Affiliations

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Andrew Touati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Touati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Touati has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Touati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Touati works at Jefferson Dermatology Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Touati’s profile.

Dr. Touati has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Touati.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Touati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Touati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

