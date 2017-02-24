Dr. Vosburgh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrew Vosburgh, MD
Dr. Andrew Vosburgh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Ascension St John Providence Occupational Health Partners47601 Grand River Ave Ste B230, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Vosburgh is very professional and knowledgeable. He always has a smile on his face and genuinely cares about the well-being of his patients. I've been going to him for many years. His staff is equally pleasant and helpful. Highly recommend him!
- American University Of The Caribbean School Of Medicine
Dr. Vosburgh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vosburgh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vosburgh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vosburgh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vosburgh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vosburgh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.