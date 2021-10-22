Overview of Dr. Andrew Wagner, MD

Dr. Andrew Wagner, MD is an Urology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Plymouth and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.



Dr. Wagner works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Needham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Cancer, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.