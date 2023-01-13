Overview of Dr. Andrew Yew, MD

Dr. Andrew Yew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Yew works at Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.