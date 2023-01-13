Dr. Andrew Yew, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yew is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrew Yew, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center41 Mall Rd, Burlington, MA 01805 Directions (781) 744-5100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Have your surgery!! Don't be scared. I am 59 years old and have suffered with progressive back issues my whole life; the last three years leaving me pitched forward, stiff, weak, flares of sciatica, and loosing function. I did not ask for a specific doctor, but lucky for me, I was scheduled with Dr. Yew!! He is a pretty straight-forward guy and very knowledgeable because he's seen it all, and performed surgery on it all before! I looked at his credentials after I had my first appointment, and I was very impressed and happy that I lucked out with the best! Honestly, the surgery is not that bad. This was my first surgery ever. I felt swollen and sore, and only took 13 of the narcotic pill that was prescribed, and that was in the first 4 weeks. Rest, Ice or heat and following the daily physical therapy plan worked great for me. I walked into Lahey from the parking garage at my 6-week post-op visit, no problem! Standing up straight! No pain! Back to my life at 3 months post-op.
- Northwestern Medical Center
- UCLA
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University of California At Berkeley
Dr. Yew has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yew accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yew has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yew has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yew on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Yew. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yew.
