Dr. Andrey Lima, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lima is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Lima, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Andrey Lima, MD
Dr. Andrey Lima, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Lima works at
Dr. Lima's Office Locations
-
1
Memorial Division Of Neurosurgery1150 N 35th Ave, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-1490
-
2
Neurosurgical Specialists of South Florida2402 Frist Blvd Ste 201, Fort Pierce, FL 34950 Directions (772) 460-8838Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lima?
Awesome Nuero surgeon I had him 2 years ago and he moved I have been looking for him and I would go to the end of the earth to find him . He saved my life I'm so grateful to this Dr. I'm down south in Pembroke Pines and I will travel just to see him if I have to for follow ups. I just found him on here after searching for him for the last year. Awesome Dr. Thank you for your dedication to your patients. I only wish there were more like you.
About Dr. Andrey Lima, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1538475835
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Ross University School of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lima has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lima accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lima has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lima works at
Dr. Lima speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lima. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lima.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lima, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lima appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.