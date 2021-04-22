Dr. Andrey Mazo, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mazo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Andrey Mazo, DMD
Overview
Dr. Andrey Mazo, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Watertown, MA. They graduated from Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine.
Dr. Mazo works at
Locations
All Dental- Watertown21 Main St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 924-9993Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pmSaturday9:00am - 3:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good dentist work
About Dr. Andrey Mazo, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1447377882
Education & Certifications
- Tufts University School Of Dental Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mazo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mazo accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Mazo using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Mazo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mazo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mazo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mazo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mazo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.