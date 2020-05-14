Overview of Dr. Andy Chang, MD

Dr. Andy Chang, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Keck Sch Of Med Of The Usc and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Harbor - UCLA Medical Center, Olive View - UCLA Medical Center, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, Torrance Memorial Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Chang works at Children's Hospital Los Angeles in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Arcadia, CA, Pasadena, CA, Irvine, CA and Pomona, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis, Phimosis and Undescended Testicles along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.