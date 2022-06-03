Dr. Shen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andy Shen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Andy Shen, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital.
Locations
Medical Colleagues Of Texas21700 Kingsland Blvd Ste 201, Katy, TX 77450 Directions (281) 398-7954
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best Doctor I’ve ever had I’m almost 59 yrs. Old , He’s been my Doctor for 8 yrs. And I’m well pleased.
About Dr. Andy Shen, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Conroe Regional Medical Center
- The Methodist Hospital
- The Methodist Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Shen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shen.
