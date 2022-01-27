Dr. Bole accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aneel Kumar Bole, MD
Overview
Dr. Aneel Kumar Bole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College and is affiliated with Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Iu Health Jay, Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Bole works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology6151 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-5300
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Ball Memorial Hospital
- Iu Health Jay
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bole?
Since Dr. Bole has only recently practiced in Tulsa, I did not find a review. I met with him for the 2nd time today and feel a review is in order. Great experience! My appointments were without delay. His staff was friendly and thorough. He reviewed our previous call to make sure we were on the same page. He asked me to explain my other heart surgeon and other 2nd opinion cardiologist reports. He listened well. He studied my chart, w, reviewed my test results, was well versed on my history, reviewed my medicines and explained each medicine. He then gave me recommendations. He patiently answered my numerous questions.
About Dr. Aneel Kumar Bole, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1275822264
Education & Certifications
- University of Health Sciences / Osmania Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bole has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bole works at
Dr. Bole has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bole has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bole.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bole, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bole appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.