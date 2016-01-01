Overview

Dr. Angel Ruiz, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Ruiz works at Urban Health Plan in Bronx, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.