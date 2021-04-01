Overview of Dr. Angela Adkins, MD

Dr. Angela Adkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Adkins works at Allergy & ENT Associates in Pearland, TX with other offices in Lake Jackson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.