Dr. Angela Adkins, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pearland, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Adkins' Office Locations
Allergy & ENT Associates- Pearland9223 Broadway St Ste 103, Pearland, TX 77584 Directions (281) 412-7111
Allergy & ENT Associates- Lake Jackson210 Lake Rd Ste 100B, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 Directions (979) 297-6503Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very pleased with the quality of our care with Dr Adkins. She is thorough, knowledgeable, and very accessible! She has followed up with me directly on many occasions regarding my daughter’s treatment. I never *want* to have to make an appointment (obviously, because it means someone is ailing), but I always appreciate her excellent staff and superb care, beginning to end. I highly recommend, with no hesitation.
About Dr. Angela Adkins, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bobby Ray Alford/Baylor College Med
- Baylor College Of Med
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adkins accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.
